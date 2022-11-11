Dr. Gilbert Christy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Christy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gilbert Christy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Christy works at
Locations
-
1
WK Bossier ENT & Allergy2449 Hospital Dr Ste 440, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Good ear is feeling great.
About Dr. Gilbert Christy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1396779641
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
