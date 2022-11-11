See All Otolaryngologists in Bossier City, LA
Dr. Gilbert Christy, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (98)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gilbert Christy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.

Dr. Christy works at Bossier ENT & Allergy in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Bossier ENT & Allergy
    2449 Hospital Dr Ste 440, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • WK Bossier Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 98 ratings
Patient Ratings (98)
5 Star
(95)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Nov 11, 2022
Good ear is feeling great.
Elma Thompson — Nov 11, 2022
About Dr. Gilbert Christy, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1396779641
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Residency
Internship
  • LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gilbert Christy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Christy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Christy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Christy works at Bossier ENT & Allergy in Bossier City, LA. View the full address on Dr. Christy’s profile.

Dr. Christy has seen patients for Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

98 patients have reviewed Dr. Christy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christy.

