Overview

Dr. Gilbert Christy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Christy works at Bossier ENT & Allergy in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

