Dr. Gilbert Aidinian, MD
Overview
Dr. Gilbert Aidinian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.
Locations
UMC Healthcare Partners - Vascular and Endovascular Surgery10410 Vista Del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 200-2680
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experiences with Dr. Aidinian have been great. He always makes me feel very comfortable.
About Dr. Gilbert Aidinian, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1346447091
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
