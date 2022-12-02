Overview

Dr. Gilbert Aidinian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Aidinian works at Southwest Orthopaedic Clinic, El Paso, TX in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.