Dr. Gilbert Abou-Lahoud, MD

General Surgery
5 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gilbert Abou-Lahoud, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Dr. Abou-Lahoud works at Lee Physician Group Neurosurgery in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Physician Group Neurosurgery
    13685 Doctors Way Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-1176
  2. 2
    Surgical Healing Arts Center
    6150 Diamond Centre Ct Ste 1300, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 344-9786

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 24, 2021
    Dr Abou Lahoud performed a left inguinal hernia repair to a faulty repair when I was 2 years old. He did it laparoscopically and did a fantastic job, I have had 4 hernias in my adult life and by far Dr Lahoud did the best job. I did not need any pain meds at all. I would highly recommend Dr Lahoud as a surgeon !
    John in Estero — Nov 24, 2021
    About Dr. Gilbert Abou-Lahoud, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Arabic, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1588782585
    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gilbert Abou-Lahoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abou-Lahoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abou-Lahoud has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abou-Lahoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abou-Lahoud works at Lee Physician Group Neurosurgery in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Abou-Lahoud’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Abou-Lahoud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abou-Lahoud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abou-Lahoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abou-Lahoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

