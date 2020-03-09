Overview

Dr. Gilanthony Ungab, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital.



Dr. Ungab works at Ungab Medical Group in National City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.