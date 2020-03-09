Dr. Gilanthony Ungab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ungab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilanthony Ungab, MD
Overview
Dr. Gilanthony Ungab, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital.
Dr. Ungab works at
Locations
1
Rslchest Clinic A Medical Corp.502 Euclid Ave Ste 304, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 475-8630
2
Paradise Valley Hospital2400 E 4th St, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 470-4321Monday8:00am - 2:00pmWednesday8:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 2:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
3
Oke Anakwenze M.D.610 Euclid Ave Ste 202, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 472-2665
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr ungab is my husband Leanters Angel. If it wasn't for him my husband wouldn't be alive today. Tio Ungab you're amazing. Dr ungab became family instantly. And to this day he fights for my husband. His machine is amazing. People say he is arrogant. I dont see it. And if he is then more power to him because his device saves lives.
About Dr. Gilanthony Ungab, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528176641
Education & Certifications
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Dr. Ungab has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ungab accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ungab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ungab works at
Dr. Ungab speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ungab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ungab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ungab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ungab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.