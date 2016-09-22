See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Gila Leiter, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gila Leiter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Leiter works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Park Avenue Womens Center
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis

Uterine Fibroids
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Birth Control
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Dilation and Curettage
Endometriosis
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hemorrhoids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Infertility
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Maternal Anemia
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome
Menopause
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Post Menopause Treatment
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Uterine Cancer
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
    Sep 22, 2016
    Dr. Leiter is a great doctor who is very calming to patients, and her experience shows with every interaction. She is kind, considerate and will always go the extra mile for her patients. She helped me get birth control that made sense for me and is always ready to answer my questions.
    Talia L in New York, NY — Sep 22, 2016
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    NPI Number
    Residency
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital

