Overview

Dr. Gil Weitzman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Weitzman works at 72ND ST MEDICAL ASSOC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

