Dr. Gil Tepper, MD
Dr. Gil Tepper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School.
Dr. Tepper works at
Ucla Medical Groupsherman Oaks, 4849 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 217, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
Miracle Mile Medical Center, 6000 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
im felicia i met dr tepper in 2001 i needed a three level fusion but you couldnt do three levels in 2001 so staying with dr tepper in 2006 he was able to then i needed my s i joint and just recently my neck these are all things that went wrong because of being injured but i stuck with dr tepper and its been 17 years im standing up straight besides the pain i have because i had to end up having quite a few things done i feel good i feel blessed i feel greatful i had such a wonderful doctor
About Dr. Gil Tepper, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1821147976
- Wiltse Spine Institute Long Beach Meml
- Einstein/Montefiore
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Claremont Mens College
