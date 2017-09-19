See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sherman Oaks, CA
Dr. Gil Tepper, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gil Tepper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School.

Dr. Tepper works at Valley Hand & Orthopaedics (formerly Lesin, Balfour and Ziv) in Sherman Oaks, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ucla Medical Groupsherman Oaks
    4849 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 217, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 306-4191
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Miracle Mile Medical Center
    6000 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 990-4100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    Sep 19, 2017
    im felicia i met dr tepper in 2001 i needed a three level fusion but you couldnt do three levels in 2001 so staying with dr tepper in 2006 he was able to then i needed my s i joint and just recently my neck these are all things that went wrong because of being injured but i stuck with dr tepper and its been 17 years im standing up straight besides the pain i have because i had to end up having quite a few things done i feel good i feel blessed i feel greatful i had such a wonderful doctor
    felicia penn graham in Hermosa Beach, CA — Sep 19, 2017
    About Dr. Gil Tepper, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    • 1821147976
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wiltse Spine Institute Long Beach Meml
    Internship
    • Einstein/Montefiore
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Claremont Mens College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tepper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tepper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tepper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

