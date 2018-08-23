Overview

Dr. Gil Porat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Porat works at Chinese Acupuncture Clinic in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.