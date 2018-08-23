Dr. Gil Porat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gil Porat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Chinese Acupuncture Clinic2222 N Nevada Ave Ste 4001, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 636-9393
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Penrose Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Porat is the type of doctor you hope for when you or a loved one needs medical help. Dr. Porat became my mother’s doctor after she had a stroke and I became his number one fan. He took the time with Mom got her back on her feet. Most recently I needed Dr. Porat more than you can imagine for a stomach infection that my mother was faced with. He went above the call of duty for our family even when he was off. He stayed on top of my moms infection and 5 days later she was released.
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Porat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porat accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porat works at
Dr. Porat has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.