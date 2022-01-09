Dr. Gil Peleg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peleg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gil Peleg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gil Peleg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Locations
1
Metrohealth Medical Center2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-7328Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Healthspan Integrated Care10 Severance Cir, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118 Directions (800) 524-7377
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor. Very knowledgeable, caring and takes the time to listen to your concerns. He did me well.
About Dr. Gil Peleg, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, German
- 1720066913
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peleg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peleg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peleg has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peleg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peleg speaks German.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Peleg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peleg.
