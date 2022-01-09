Overview

Dr. Gil Peleg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Peleg works at The MetroHealth System in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Cleveland Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.