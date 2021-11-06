Dr. Magpantay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gil Magpantay, MD
Overview
Dr. Gil Magpantay, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Davis, CA.
Dr. Magpantay works at
Locations
Sutter Medical Foundation 2030 Sutter Place Care Center - Allergy Care2030 Sutter Pl Ste 1200, Davis, CA 95616 Directions (530) 792-2820
Sutter North Medical Foundation460 Plumas Blvd, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 749-3399
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Davis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went in for a drug challenge and they got me in real quickly. I have been dealing with other issues for several years. He actually took the time to address these issues even though, I was there for an urgent drug challenge. I know this should have been dealt by my primary care doctor. Staff was also very accommodating.
About Dr. Gil Magpantay, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magpantay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magpantay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magpantay has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Allergy Testing and Allergy Skin Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magpantay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Magpantay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magpantay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magpantay, there are benefits to both methods.