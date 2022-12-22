Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gil Epstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gil Epstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Epstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ft Lauderdale Eye Institute LLC850 S Pine Island Rd # A100, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 741-5555
-
2
Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute850 S Pine Island Rd # A100, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 741-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Epstein?
Even the people at the entrance greeting you they remembered me and my name. They're so kind and quite informative. Dr Gill and his physician assistant Kim are just an amazing team! The ability they have the way the explain things in depth in an understandable language is so much appreciated. There they are impeccable
About Dr. Gil Epstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679575351
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Michael Reese
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epstein accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epstein works at
Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Stye, Ectropion of Eyelid and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Epstein speaks Spanish.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.