Dr. Gil Dechavez, DDS
Dr. Gil Dechavez, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NY U.
Dr. Dechavez works at
Gil Dechavez DDS PC8812 55th Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 586-4939
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Dechavez is very pleasant and took his time attending to my needs. He reviewed the x-ray that I brought with me from another dentist's office but needed to take some more for clearer understanding of my problem. He took the time to explain to my my options and what was his professional opinion. Unfortunately, I need to see a specialist for a difficult root canal but I would recommend Dr. Dechavez.
- Dentistry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Filipino and Spanish
- 1366657397
- Gide Institute
- NY U
Dr. Dechavez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dechavez accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dechavez.
Dr. Dechavez offers telehealth services.
Dr. Dechavez works at
Dr. Dechavez speaks Filipino and Spanish.
246 patients have reviewed Dr. Dechavez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dechavez.
