Dr. Gil Dechavez, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NY U.



Dr. Dechavez works at Gil Dechavez DDS PC - G Smile Dental in Elmhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.