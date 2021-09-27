Dr. Gil Bender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gil Bender, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gil Bender, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Bender works at
Locations
-
1
Gil Bender, MD18344 Clark St Ste 202, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 708-8011
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bender?
Dr Bender is very thorough, explains everything, spends as much time as you need. Treats you like you’re his only patient . Having lost my gynecologist of 35+ years to retirement, Dr Bender is the best replacement I could have found. I recommend him to anyone wanting or needing a new Dr.
About Dr. Gil Bender, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1821032202
Education & Certifications
- Pa Hospital Uphs
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bender has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bender works at
Dr. Bender has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bender speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.