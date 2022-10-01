Dr. Gil Ascunce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ascunce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gil Ascunce, MD
Overview
Dr. Gil Ascunce, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They graduated from University of Salamanca, Spain / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Ascunce works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia Hospital Center1715 N George Mason Dr Ste 410, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 524-4792
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ascunce?
I was very impressed by his very thorough interview. Very old school. However, he is booking for colonoscopy two months out. I went with a newly-minted board certified doctor, just fresh from his fellowship. He was available in 2 weeks.
About Dr. Gil Ascunce, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1942392501
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Georgetown University Medicine Program/DC General Hospital
- University of Salamanca, Spain / Faculty of Medicine
- Catholic University of America, Washington DC
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ascunce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ascunce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ascunce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ascunce works at
Dr. Ascunce has seen patients for Indigestion, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ascunce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ascunce speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ascunce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ascunce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ascunce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ascunce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.