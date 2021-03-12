Dr. Gil Abelita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abelita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gil Abelita, MD
Overview
Dr. Gil Abelita, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Mclean County Center for H. S108 W Market St, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 827-5351
Professional Associates Of IL417 N Center St, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 827-2184
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Abelita has literally saved my life. He is kind, knowledgeable and has an amazing calmness which makes our visits less stressful for me. I have been seeing Dr A for over 20 years and I would refer ANYONE to him. His staff has changed in the last few years but the faces I know are always kind and respectful of me and my concerns. I have never felt like a number or a "case" but a human who is dealing with BiPolar Disorder.
About Dr. Gil Abelita, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abelita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abelita accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abelita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abelita has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abelita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Abelita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abelita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abelita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abelita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.