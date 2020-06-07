Overview

Dr. Gigi Girgis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Girgis works at GIRGIS GIGI N MD OFFICE in Waltham, MA with other offices in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.