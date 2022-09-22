See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Dacula, GA
Dr. Gigi Geiger, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gigi Geiger, DO

Pain Management
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gigi Geiger, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Dacula, GA. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, PA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Geiger works at Medici Spine & Pain in Dacula, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    MEDICI SPINE & PAIN - Hamilton Mill/Dacula
    3635 Braselton Hwy Ste B1, Dacula, GA 30019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MEDICI SPINE & PAIN - Snellville
    2220 Wisteria Dr Ste 101, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Upper Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Upper Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Geiger?

    Sep 22, 2022
    My visit was calming- I felt like she heard everything l was telling her and she cared. She treated me with dignity and respect.
    Teresa Phillips — Sep 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gigi Geiger, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gigi Geiger, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Geiger to family and friends

    Dr. Geiger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Geiger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gigi Geiger, DO.

    About Dr. Gigi Geiger, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760658306
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, FL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, PA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gigi Geiger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geiger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Geiger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geiger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geiger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geiger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gigi Geiger, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.