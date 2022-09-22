Dr. Gigi Geiger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gigi Geiger, DO
Overview
Dr. Gigi Geiger, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Dacula, GA. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, PA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Geiger works at
Locations
-
1
MEDICI SPINE & PAIN - Hamilton Mill/Dacula3635 Braselton Hwy Ste B1, Dacula, GA 30019 Directions
-
2
MEDICI SPINE & PAIN - Snellville2220 Wisteria Dr Ste 101, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geiger?
My visit was calming- I felt like she heard everything l was telling her and she cared. She treated me with dignity and respect.
About Dr. Gigi Geiger, DO
- Pain Management
- English
- 1760658306
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, FL
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, PA
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geiger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geiger accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geiger works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Geiger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geiger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geiger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geiger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.