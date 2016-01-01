Dr. Gigi Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gigi Chen, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Pleasant Hill, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Diablo Vly Hmtlgy Onclgy Md Grp400 Taylor Blvd Ste 202, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
John Muir Rossmoor1220 Rossmoor Pkwy, Walnut Creek, CA 94595
San Ramon5201 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 140, San Ramon, CA 94583
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Hematology & Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, French and Mandarin
- 1821073636
- U Ca-Davis
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- University of Arizona
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
