Overview
Dr. Gifty-Maria Ntim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Dr. Ntim works at
Locations
UCLA Health Santa Clarita Primary & Specialty Care27235 Tourney Rd Ste 2500, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 215-9544
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Ntim is an excellent physician! She was fully present when seeing me. She listened, asked questions and allowed me to give thorough explanations regarding my health and problems. I trusted her immediately. She is thorough and follows up. She made me feel listened to and that my perceptions had value. Her demeanor is kind, thoughtful and respectful. Dr. Ntim is awesome!
About Dr. Gifty-Maria Ntim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1083894083
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ntim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ntim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ntim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ntim works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ntim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ntim.
