Dr. Gifford Lorenz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gifford Lorenz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Lorenz works at
Locations
Southeast Lung Associates340 Hodgson Ct Ste 2, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 629-2290
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Lorenz every since I was a kid. Never had any issues or problems. Some people these day just don’t have patience nor any understanding. But to those who have delt with this professional for all this time he knows what he is doing, getting up in age. But as far as taking care of his people he has done that and more.
About Dr. Gifford Lorenz, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1912076944
Education & Certifications
- Med Ctr Hosp
- Greenwich Hosp-Yale
- Greenwich Hosp
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorenz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorenz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lorenz has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorenz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorenz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorenz.
