Dr. Gie Yu, MD

Colorectal Surgery
15 years of experience
Dr. Gie Yu, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Yu works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342
    Atlanta Colon & Rectal Surgery - Atlanta
    5667 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 330, Atlanta, GA 30342
    Northside Hospital Forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041
    Northside Hospital Cherokee
    450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115

  Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  Northside Hospital

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anoscopy
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Nov 20, 2019
    Highly recommend Dr. Yu. She is an excellent doctor. She is very thorough, takes the time to listen, and explain. Wonderful bedside manner, skilled surgeon. I've had several surgeries with her, and couldn't be happier with the level of care that I received from her. She has a great sense of humor as well, which helps a great deal when dealing with frightening health issues. All the nurses @ the hospital all spoke highly of her as well. Outstanding doctor.
    Sheila Brice — Nov 20, 2019
    Colorectal Surgery
    15 years of experience
    English
    1962608448
    MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Dr. Gie Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Yu has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy, and more.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

