Dr. Gie Yu, MD
Overview
Dr. Gie Yu, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Locations
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
2
Atlanta Colon & Rectal Surgery - Atlanta5667 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 330, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-5669
3
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 844-3200
4
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr. Yu. She is an excellent doctor. She is very thorough, takes the time to listen, and explain. Wonderful bedside manner, skilled surgeon. I've had several surgeries with her, and couldn't be happier with the level of care that I received from her. She has a great sense of humor as well, which helps a great deal when dealing with frightening health issues. All the nurses @ the hospital all spoke highly of her as well. Outstanding doctor.
About Dr. Gie Yu, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1962608448
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.