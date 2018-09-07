See All Urologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Gideon Richards, MD

Urology
2.7 (17)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gideon Richards, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Richards works at Arizona State Urological Inst in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Arizona State Urological Institute
    Arizona State Urological Institute, 4530 E Ray Rd Ste 178, Phoenix, AZ 85044, (480) 394-0200
    Arizona State Urological Institute
    Arizona State Urological Institute, 2730 S Val Vista Dr Bldg 13, Gilbert, AZ 85295, (480) 394-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Syphilis Screening
Bladder Scan
Urinary Stones
Syphilis Screening
Bladder Scan

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 07, 2018
    He helped us have to have child when we thought we didn't have chance.
    — Sep 07, 2018
    About Dr. Gideon Richards, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831367788
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gideon Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richards has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

