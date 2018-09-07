Dr. Gideon Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gideon Richards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gideon Richards, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Richards works at
Locations
Arizona State Urological Institute4530 E Ray Rd Ste 178, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Directions (480) 394-0200
Arizona State Urological Institute2730 S Val Vista Dr Bldg 13, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 394-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He helped us have to have child when we thought we didn’t have chance.
About Dr. Gideon Richards, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Urology
