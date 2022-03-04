See All Family Doctors in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Giao Quach, MD

Family Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Dr. Giao Quach, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.

Dr. Quach works at One Medical Seniors in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    One Medical Seniors - Higley
    5110 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 346-7065

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Anxiety

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 04, 2022
    Dr Quach is excellent. He takes care of my overall health and well-being. He manages several referred specialists and their subsequent medications. I value his opinions and recommendations as he respects and listens to mine. Iora Primary Care with it's doctors,, health coaches, and in-office lab is just what I wanted to find - they were recommended by Humana and I've never regretted the decision. Thank you Dr Quach and team.
    Rob Steele — Mar 04, 2022
    About Dr. Giao Quach, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1114364361
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Univ of Arizona
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giao Quach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quach has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Quach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

