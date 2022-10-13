Dr. Martone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gianpiero Martone, MD
Overview
Dr. Gianpiero Martone, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Millcreek Community Hospital.
Locations
Millcreek Community Hospital5515 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509 Directions (814) 868-3488
Millcreek Community Hospital537 W 18th St, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 454-3174
Millcreek Community Hospital4740 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509 Directions (814) 454-3174
Hospital Affiliations
- Millcreek Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Patient and understanding Provided excellent care for our chilld He is empathetic and smart
About Dr. Gianpiero Martone, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Martone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.