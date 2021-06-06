Dr. Gianmarco Paris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gianmarco Paris, MD
Overview
Dr. Gianmarco Paris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
Howitt and Panis Eye Care1460 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (305) 891-0331
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Paris for about 4 years now. He performed cataract surgery on both of my eyes. He is professional and has taken the time to explain to me all about my condition and treatment, prior, during and after surgery. I have him in the highest regards and respect as a health care provider.
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Center
- Hospital F.A Risquez
- University Health System
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paris has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paris speaks Creole, Italian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Paris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paris.
