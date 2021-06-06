See All Ophthalmologists in North Miami, FL
Dr. Gianmarco Paris, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gianmarco Paris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Paris works at Howitt and Panis Eye Care in North Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Howitt and Panis Eye Care
    1460 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL 33161 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 891-0331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Drusen
Blepharitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Drusen
Blepharitis

Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 06, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Paris for about 4 years now. He performed cataract surgery on both of my eyes. He is professional and has taken the time to explain to me all about my condition and treatment, prior, during and after surgery. I have him in the highest regards and respect as a health care provider.
    ROBERTO ZINN — Jun 06, 2021
    About Dr. Gianmarco Paris, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821048133
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Center
    Residency
    • Hospital F.A Risquez
    Internship
    • University Health System
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gianmarco Paris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paris works at Howitt and Panis Eye Care in North Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Paris’s profile.

    Dr. Paris has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Paris speaks Creole, Italian and Spanish.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Paris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

