Overview

Dr. Gianina Usera, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland.



Dr. Usera works at Northwell Health Physician Partners- Endocrinology at Great Neck, NY in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Maryville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.