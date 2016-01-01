Dr. Gomez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gianina Gomez, MD
Overview
Dr. Gianina Gomez, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
Laurel Ridge Treatment Center17720 Corporate Woods Dr, San Antonio, TX 78259 Directions (210) 491-9400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Gianina Gomez, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1922289149
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
