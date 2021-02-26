Dr. Giang Nguyen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giang Nguyen, DPM
Dr. Giang Nguyen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hixson, TN.
Gentle Foot Care PA1021 Executive Dr Ste 101, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 877-0050
Orange Grove Center Primary Health Care Services615 Derby St, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 875-8779
Whitwell Medical Plaza13851 Highway 28, Whitwell, TN 37397 Directions (423) 875-8779
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Nguyen has taken care of me on several occasions. I’m diabetic and have arthritis in my feet. She gave me shots in my foot that took away pain and is wonderful. I can walk without pain now. She has also fixed ingrown toenails for me. Glad to be her patient.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.