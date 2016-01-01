Dr. Gianfranco Toso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gianfranco Toso, MD
Overview
Dr. Gianfranco Toso, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 67 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Locations
Berks ENT Surgical Associates1 Granite Point Dr Ste 300, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 376-9728
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gianfranco Toso, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 67 years of experience
- English, French
- 1396765186
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toso has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toso speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Toso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toso.
