Dr. Giancarlo Zuliani, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Giancarlo Zuliani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Zuliani works at Zuliani Facial Aesthetics in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Zuliani Facial Aesthetics
    50 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 280, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 322-3362
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Deviated Septum
Aging Face
Big Ears
Deviated Septum
Aging Face
Big Ears

Deviated Septum
Aging Face
Big Ears
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
ENT Cancer
Liposuction
Microneedling
Neck Liposuction
Nose Disorders
Small Chin
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Dec 21, 2022
    Nicole is amazing! So happy with my results.
    — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Giancarlo Zuliani, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    20 years of experience
    • 20 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1144430133
    • 1144430133
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    Residency
    • Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
    Wayne State Univ Som
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Cornell University
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
