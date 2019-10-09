Dr. Giancarlo Speziani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speziani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giancarlo Speziani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Giancarlo Speziani, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Adventhealth Waterman, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Homestead Hospital.
Lifetime Family Physicians14501 GATORLAND DR, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 589-7463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Jorge O Diaz, MD1331 S International Pkwy Ste 1261, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 987-2990
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Waterman
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
Dr Speziani was wonderful. He looked at my history and thoroughly discussed my condition before recomending a pace maker/defibrilator device. He implanted the device several years ago. My echo's now show my heart on the low side of normal and I am doing well. I highly recommend Dr Speziani.
About Dr. Giancarlo Speziani, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1609079011
- Tampa Genl Hosp
- Univ S Fla
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Speziani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Speziani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Speziani has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Heart Disease and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Speziani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Speziani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speziani.
