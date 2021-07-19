Overview

Dr. Giancarlo Perez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Perez works at Sunrise Medical Group in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.