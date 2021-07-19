Dr. Giancarlo Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giancarlo Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Giancarlo Perez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Perez works at
Locations
-
1
Pembroke Pines Office12596 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (305) 823-8510
-
2
Steward Advanced Neuroscience Institute Palmetto7100 W 20th Ave Ste 107, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 823-8510
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez?
Es un médico dedicado a su paciente, muy profesional y humano. Trato maravilloso y sumamente profesional
About Dr. Giancarlo Perez, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1750601266
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Ponce School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.