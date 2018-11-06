Dr. Giancarlo Ferruzzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferruzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giancarlo Ferruzzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Giancarlo Ferruzzi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Locations
UTH Clarity Guidance Center- Psychiatry8535 Tom Slick, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-6375
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had Dr Ferruzzi as my psychiatrist for a number of years, till specializing only in adolescence care. He is the most personal, caring, professional doctor of psychiatry I have EVER met. No surprise that he is a 5star, if there was a higher number, he would supersede even that. I have lately(again), recommended Dr Ferruzzi to a very close friend for his daughter. I know she will be in good hands and receive the best of care. Thank you again Dr Ferruzzi.
About Dr. Giancarlo Ferruzzi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1891844866
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Ferruzzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferruzzi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans.
