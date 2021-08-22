See All Neurosurgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Giancarlo Barolat-Romana, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Giancarlo Barolat-Romana, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Giancarlo Barolat-Romana, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Torino and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Barolat-Romana works at Barolat Neuroscience in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Barolat Neuroscience
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3050, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0613

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barolat-Romana?

    Aug 22, 2021
    Besides having the most experience and surgical expertise in his field, this man truly CARES and listens to you as a patient. He is kind and caring and literally takes on the most difficult cases and makes a difference for people suffering from chronic pain. He's saved me from 2 separate painful conditions and given me my life back. I can't say enough good things about him as a doctor and a human being. His office staff is fabulous as well.
    — Aug 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Giancarlo Barolat-Romana, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Giancarlo Barolat-Romana, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barolat-Romana to family and friends

    Dr. Barolat-Romana's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barolat-Romana

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Giancarlo Barolat-Romana, MD.

    About Dr. Giancarlo Barolat-Romana, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437212404
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Torino
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giancarlo Barolat-Romana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barolat-Romana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barolat-Romana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barolat-Romana works at Barolat Neuroscience in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Barolat-Romana’s profile.

    Dr. Barolat-Romana has seen patients for Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barolat-Romana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Barolat-Romana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barolat-Romana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barolat-Romana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barolat-Romana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Giancarlo Barolat-Romana, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.