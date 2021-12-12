Overview

Dr. Ghyass Rizk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They completed their residency with Med College Wi Affil Hosps



Dr. Rizk works at Ghyass Rizk MD Endcrnlgy Clnc in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.