Dr. Ghulamullah Shahzad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Shahzad works at Queens Cancer Center of Queens Hospital in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Fresh Meadows, NY and Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.