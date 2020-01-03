Dr. Ghulamullah Shahzad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahzad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghulamullah Shahzad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ghulamullah Shahzad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.
Nyc Health Hospitals Queens, 8268 164th St, Jamaica, NY 11432, (718) 883-3090
Frank Evanov MD, 19303 Union Tpke, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366, (929) 405-0165, Monday-Sunday 10:00am - 6:00pm
Advanced Intercity Gastroenterology Center, 10913 Jamaica Ave, Richmond Hill, NY 11418, (929) 405-0166
Hospital Affiliations
Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Patient review: What an amazing experience one of the best so kind and he really listened to me
Specialty: Gastroenterology
24 years of experience
Languages: English, Arabic, Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
Residency: Down State Med Ctr
Fellowship: Nassau University Medical Center
Fellowship: Bronx VA Medical Center
- Dow Med Coll
- Gastroenterology
Average wait time: 16 – 30 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Dr. Shahzad works at
Has treated patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more.
Speaks Arabic, Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahzad. Overall rating: 4.7
