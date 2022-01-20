Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mujtaba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Licking Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mujtaba works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Specialists2700 Crimson Canyon Dr Ste 180, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 827-5241Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Digestive Disease Specialists1647 E Windmill Ln Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 827-5450Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Digestive Disease Specialists2136 E Desert Inn Rd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 827-5318Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Licking Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mujtaba?
The good doctor and surgical staff were both professional and approachable. The administrative team is the exact opposite. In my few encounters they have been rude and unprofessional. I brought paperwork for my doctor to complete for the VA. The intake clerk thumbed thru them saying that a upper GI and colonoscopy wasn’t surgery. My question is how does support staff make that call? Completely disgusted at the behavior and attitude. Admin staff gets a minus five.
About Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1821277187
Education & Certifications
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Nishtar Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mujtaba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mujtaba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mujtaba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mujtaba works at
Dr. Mujtaba has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mujtaba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mujtaba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mujtaba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mujtaba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mujtaba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.