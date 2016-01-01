Overview

Dr. Ghulam Kharal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.



Dr. Kharal works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.