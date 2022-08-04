Dr. Ghulam Kashef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghulam Kashef, MD
Overview
Dr. Ghulam Kashef, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central de Estudios Techilos|Universidad Iberoamericana and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Grzegorz S. Obara, M.D.3730 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 849-0103Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Did not see him this visit
About Dr. Ghulam Kashef, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas|University of Kansas Medical Center
- Universidad Central de Estudios Techilos|Universidad Iberoamericana
