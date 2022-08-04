Overview

Dr. Ghulam Kashef, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central de Estudios Techilos|Universidad Iberoamericana and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Kashef works at Grzegorz S. Obara, M.D. in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.