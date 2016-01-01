Dr. Ghulam Dastgir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dastgir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghulam Dastgir, MD
Overview
Dr. Ghulam Dastgir, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Dastgir works at
Locations
-
1
Fishman Center for Total Eye Care9229 Queens Blvd Ste 2I, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-7007Monday8:30am - 3:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 2:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dastgir?
About Dr. Ghulam Dastgir, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1215297338
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan EE & Throat Hosp
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dastgir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dastgir accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dastgir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dastgir works at
Dr. Dastgir has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dastgir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dastgir speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dastgir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dastgir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dastgir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dastgir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.