Dr. Ghousia Sultana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ghousia Sultana, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College.
Dr. Sultana works at
Locations
Ghousia Sultana12107 Heritage Park Cir, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 949-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sultana is very though in her work, she listens to the patients’ needs, gives advice and options.
About Dr. Ghousia Sultana, MD
- Hematology
- English, Persian
- 1346294279
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sultana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sultana accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sultana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sultana works at
Dr. Sultana speaks Persian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultana.
