Dr. Alikhan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghousia Alikhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ghousia Alikhan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Holyoke Medical Center.
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology575 Beech St Ste 402, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 534-2682
Rheumatology Center of Nj Inc.56 Union Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 722-5380
- 3 15 Hospital Dr Ste 402, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 534-2682
- 4 10 Hospital Dr Ste 304, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 534-2682
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Had to go get seen for pseudogout. Dr. Alikhan has been kind and effective, discussed my problem and options with me, and generally has been very helpful.
- Rheumatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1801275383
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
