Overview

Dr. Ghousia Alikhan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Holyoke Medical Center.



Dr. Alikhan works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Holyoke, MA with other offices in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.