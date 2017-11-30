Overview

Dr. Gholamreza Khoshnevis, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Khoshnevis works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Baytown, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.