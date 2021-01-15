See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Thousand Oaks, CA
Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gholam Mohammadzadeh, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College - Chicago|Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mohammadzadeh works at Gholam Mohammadzadeh MD in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gholam Mohammadzadeh MD
    77 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 202, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 254-3794

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thoracentesis
Lung Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Thoracentesis
Lung Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 15, 2021
    He has no problem on your wishes he works will with you and is straight up with you his one of the best Doctor I've worked with and thanks for saving my life love Santana
    Kenneth Santana — Jan 15, 2021
    About Dr. Gholam Mohammadzadeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699743625
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California - Medical Center|University Of California San Diego
    Residency
    • Emory University Affl Hospital|Emory University Hospitals
    Internship
    • University Mich Hospital|University of Michigan Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College - Chicago|Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gholam Mohammadzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammadzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohammadzadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohammadzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohammadzadeh works at Gholam Mohammadzadeh MD in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mohammadzadeh’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohammadzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammadzadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammadzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammadzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

