Dr. Ghinwa Nakkash, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Nakkash works at Nakkash & Nakkash Mds in Troy, MI with other offices in Hazel Park, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.