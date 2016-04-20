Dr. Mikdadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghiath Mikdadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ghiath Mikdadi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Hood Memorial Hospital and North Oaks Medical Center.
Dr. Mikdadi works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Clinic of Hammond16033 Doctors Blvd, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 269-7105
-
2
Neuroscience & Pain Institute309 Walnut St Ste E, Amite, LA 70422 Directions (985) 974-9278
-
3
North Oaks Medical Center15790 Paul Vega MD Dr, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 345-2700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
- Hood Memorial Hospital
- North Oaks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mikdadi?
Traveling through the area, my husband had an accident and needed surgery. He was sent to Dr. Mikdadi to get a surgical clearance. After hearing of our predicament, staff scheduled him to be seen immediately. There was a slight anomaly in his EKG which required an extra, more time consuming test, that was scheduled for two days later and the doctor called the results to the surgeon immediatey. Everyone at the office went out of their to help us, since we were strangers to the area. Thank you!
About Dr. Ghiath Mikdadi, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1881696078
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikdadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikdadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikdadi works at
Dr. Mikdadi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikdadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikdadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikdadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikdadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikdadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.