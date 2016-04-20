Overview

Dr. Ghiath Mikdadi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Hood Memorial Hospital and North Oaks Medical Center.



Dr. Mikdadi works at Heart Clinic of Hammond, LLC in Hammond, LA with other offices in Amite, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.