Overview

Dr. Gheorghe Ignat, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Ignat works at Premier Physicians Center in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.