Dr. Ghazawan Kashat, MD

Family Medicine
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ghazawan Kashat, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. 

Dr. Kashat works at Silas Private Duty Services Inc in Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Silas Private Duty Services Inc
    35200 Dequindre Rd Ste 600, Sterling Heights, MI 48310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ascension Saint John Hospital
  Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Priority Health

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 07, 2022
    Dr. Kashat has been my PCP for years. Always looking out for my best interest. Mental and physical health and lifestyle changes to help me with my skin condition, digestive issues and weight loss. He always treats me with respect and is not rushed. Great bedside manner and respectable. I'm not just a number when I'm there. New location is still close to me and very nice. Highly recommend
    About Dr. Ghazawan Kashat, MD

    Family Medicine
    English, Arabic
    1326250754
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghazawan Kashat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashat is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Kashat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kashat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Kashat works at Silas Private Duty Services Inc in Sterling Heights, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kashat's profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kashat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

