Dr. Ghazala Quraishi, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ghazala Quraishi, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Quraishi works at Crescent Neurology and Sleep in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ghazala Quraishi
    8010 Roswell Rd Ste 140, Atlanta, GA 30350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 747-8989
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
  • Northside Hospital
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Parasomnias Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, Inc.
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 20, 2019
    Dr. Quraishi was a great listener and was very open to exploring multiple options.
    Anonymous — Nov 20, 2019
    About Dr. Ghazala Quraishi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235204058
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    • The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    • Tod Children's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghazala Quraishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quraishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quraishi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quraishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quraishi works at Crescent Neurology and Sleep in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Quraishi’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Quraishi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quraishi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quraishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quraishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

