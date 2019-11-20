Overview

Dr. Ghazala Quraishi, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Quraishi works at Crescent Neurology and Sleep in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.