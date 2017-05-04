Dr. Ghazala Hayat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghazala Hayat, MD
Overview
Dr. Ghazala Hayat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Hayat works at
Locations
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital1465 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (636) 755-3400
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-6082
Monteleone Hall1438 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-6082
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayat?
Dr. Hayat is thorough and highly intelligent. She takes patients seriously and ensures that she has addressed concerns appropriately. She is a lead professor and specialist in a difficult field. I have the utmost respect and trust in her after working with her for a year to determine my issues.
About Dr. Ghazala Hayat, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayat speaks Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayat, there are benefits to both methods.