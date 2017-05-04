See All Neurologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Ghazala Hayat, MD

Neurology
2 (12)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ghazala Hayat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Hayat works at Slucare in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
    1465 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 755-3400
  2. 2
    Center for Specialized Medicine
    1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 977-6082
  3. 3
    Monteleone Hall
    1438 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 977-6082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Anterior Horn Disease
Seizure Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Anterior Horn Disease
Seizure Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 04, 2017
    Dr. Hayat is thorough and highly intelligent. She takes patients seriously and ensures that she has addressed concerns appropriately. She is a lead professor and specialist in a difficult field. I have the utmost respect and trust in her after working with her for a year to determine my issues.
    — May 04, 2017
    About Dr. Ghazala Hayat, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1710902515
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
